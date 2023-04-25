Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford

Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.

Police said at the time of the crash there were only two occupants onboard the vehicle, a 13-year-old and the driver.

“Both individuals have been transported to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said initial information indicates the bus rolled over.

In a tweet posted at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers are on scene of the collision at Park Road North and Governors Road East.

UPDATE: Roads closed at Park Rd N and Governors Rd E. for investigation of single vehicle collision that sent two to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Please use alternate routes. Road closure expected for several hours. More info: https://t.co/8jiX4qiXuE pic.twitter.com/y8mHMP0NMp — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 25, 2023

Police said area roads have been closed for the investigation and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Brantford Fire Chief Scott Pipe said he can’t comment on specifics of the crash, but said two pumpers responded to the scene to assist police and EMS.

He said fire crews have cleared the scene.

The Brantford Police Service is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Any witnesses who have not yet provided information to officers, or anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113.

This story will be updated.