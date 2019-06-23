

ION service was back up and running shortly after a minor crash with one of the trains.

First responders were called to the intersection of Mill Street South and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A red sedan reportedly hit the corner of an LRT train and caused minor scratches.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Passengers on the train were taken off and put on a GRT bus to go further down the line.

ION tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that regular service had resumed.

Thank you for your patience. ION service has resumed. — ION (@rideIONrt) June 23, 2019

The incident marks the fifth collision with an ION train and the first one since the official launch of the LRT on Friday.