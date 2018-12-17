

It’s not two-way all-day service, but it’s a start.

Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek visited the Kitchener VIA station to make a statement about GO service in Kitchener.

“We are now increasing service to Kitchener GO by 25 per cent and there will be more news to come,” said Minister Yurek in a statement.

The announcement comes after the proposition of two-way all-day GO service between Toronto and Waterloo Region came into question earlier this month.

The 25 per cent increase is set to begin on Jan. 7.

Morning trips that currently begin in Georgetown will begin instead in Kitchener at 5:40 a.m., scheduled to arrive at Union Station by 7:43 a.m.

The existing trip leaving Union Station at 3:35 p.m. will be extended from Georgetown as well, arriving in Kitchener around 5:43 p.m.

“Each new transportation link between Waterloo Region and Toronto makes our entire community stronger,” said Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios in a statement.

The extension comes as other additional services were added from Georgetown, Brampton, Etobicoke, Malton and Toronto stations.

Leslie Woo, chief planning and development officer with Metrolinx, said that the move would help relieve congestion between Waterloo Region and Toronto.