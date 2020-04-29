KITCHENER -- A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener that caused an estimated $1 million in damage is not being considered suspicious.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the fire started in one of the units near Traynor Avenue and Fairlawn Road early Sunday morning.

The Kitchener Fire Department was able to contain the fire to three units, and no physical injuries were reported.

Three other units were damaged by the water used to put out the blaze.

The Red Cross was called and confirmed they were helping at least one of the displaced people.

Steven Kozak and his wife had been at a funeral the day before.

They stayed out of town overnight, and returned to find their home had been damaged by the fire.

"As I drove up I saw the back of the building had all been burnt," he said at the time. "When I walked through the front door I noticed it was kicked in and I saw the damage. Every room I went into just got worse and worse."

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.