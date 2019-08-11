

CTV Kitchener





A 27-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and faces drug-related charges after refusing to leave a washroom facility.

Police were called in to remove a non-customer from a Woolwich Street business on Saturday.

The man was found in the washroom consuming a bottle of Nyquil.

Police placed him into custody after he was directed to leave multiple times and failed to do so.

A search incident to arrest then revealed a small quantity of meth and three glass pipes.

Police later learned that the accused was on a recognizance with a condition not to possess or consume any unlawful drugs or substances

The man was further charged with possession of a controlled substance, breach of recognizance, and engaging in prohibited activity on premises.

He was later held for a bail hearing at the Guelph station.