Featured
Meth found on man who refused to leave business’ washroom
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 12:24PM EDT
A 27-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and faces drug-related charges after refusing to leave a washroom facility.
Police were called in to remove a non-customer from a Woolwich Street business on Saturday.
The man was found in the washroom consuming a bottle of Nyquil.
Police placed him into custody after he was directed to leave multiple times and failed to do so.
A search incident to arrest then revealed a small quantity of meth and three glass pipes.
Police later learned that the accused was on a recognizance with a condition not to possess or consume any unlawful drugs or substances
The man was further charged with possession of a controlled substance, breach of recognizance, and engaging in prohibited activity on premises.
He was later held for a bail hearing at the Guelph station.