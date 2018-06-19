

CTV Kitchener





Tanner Steffler suffered from drug addiction and mental illness. A little over a year ago, he committed suicide.

Parents John and Heather have helped to create a position for a mental health coach or counsellor within two schools in Huron County.

The full-time role will be begin in September, and will split time between St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School and Central Huron Secondary School, both in Clinton.

They will be able to talk to students daily, helping out those in need and possibly preventing tragedy.

The Stefflers say that this is a positive step towards the ultimate goal of a wellness centre, where all physical and mental health-related services would be contained under one roof.