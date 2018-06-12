

Two southern Ontario men were fined $1,000 each for breaking Ontario’s hunting regulations.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources, the case dates back to last November, when conservation officers received a complaint about two men firing guns out of a pickup truck.

Officers, including a canine unit, were dispatched to Summerhill Road north of Clinton to investigating.

They found that a Brantford man had been shining a light on a deer while driving the truck slowly, and a Vanastra man in the back seat had shot at the deer.

Both men pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm at night. In addition to their fine, they receive one-year suspensions of their hunting licences.