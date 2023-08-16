Memorial to Kitchener homicide victim growing outside downtown restaurant

A makeshift memorial is growing outside a downtown Kitchener restaurant where a young man was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Flowers, a basketball, a banner and hand written notes are among the items that have been left in honour of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.

“I don’t even known how to communicate it. I’m at loss for words,” one person at the memorial told CTV News on Tuesday. “It’s so sad that something like this can happen.”

A makeshift memorial to Joshua Tarnue, 18, has been set up nearby where he was fatally shot in downtown Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Investigators believe Tarnue was killed in a targeted shooting near the business at the corner of Queen and Charles streets.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting.

“I want to encourage the police to carry on a speedy investigation so we can know who did it and why he did it," Tarnue’s father, Gabriel Tarnue said Monday.

The 18-year-old is being remembered as a kind and soft spoken person.

“Joshua was a lovely kid. A very quiet, respectful kid,” Tarnue said.