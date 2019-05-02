

CTV Kitchener





Family, friends and colleagues gathered to remember Leanne Holland Brown on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of people shared stories and songs at the celebration of life held at Creekside Church in Waterloo.

Holland Brown is being remembered as a champion of students who left her mark on hundreds of people. Her impact spread far beyond the campus at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she was the dean of students.

People at the memorial called her “a special person.”

“She was the kindest person I’ve met and a most extraordinary individual,” said David MacMurray, vice president of student affairs at Laurier, shortly after her passing.

An outpouring of support from hundreds of people circulated online following the news of her death.

Holland Brown was walking on a Waterloo sidewalk when she was hit by a car that had left the road.

Police have charged a 56-year-old Cambridge man with a number of offences including driving while impaired by a drug.