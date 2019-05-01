

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged in the crash that killed Laurier’s dean of students.

Leanne Holland Brown, 43, was walking on a sidewalk on Central Street when she was hit by a car, which had left the roadway.

She was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton, where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested the 56-year-old male driver from Cambridge on Tuesday.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. His identity has not yet been released.

Police want to speak to an elderly male who was in the area at the time, walking with a mobility aid. He left the scene before police were able to speak to him.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.