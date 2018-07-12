Featured
Memorial for Bettina Schuurmans at site of Sask. crash, Henk recovers from surgery
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 8:08PM EDT
An Elmira dairy farmer who was injured in a devastating crash near Saskatoon is now recovering from surgery.
Henk Schuurmans and his wife Bettina were travelling across the country in their tractor to promote Canadian dairy. On Monday, their tractor was rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer. Bettina didn’t survive the crash.
Henk was injured but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.
On Wednesday his son said in a tweet that Henk would be having surgery in the morning.
He also thanked the community for their support.
My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home— Tom Schuurmans (@tomschuurmans12) July 12, 2018
Love the Schuurmans family
The couple's children have also set up a memorial at the site of the crash to honour the memory of their mother. It includes Bettina's photo, flowers, a Canadian flag and milk sign.
We love you Mem pic.twitter.com/cYT4ftrmA2— Canadian Milk Tour (@CdnMilkTour) July 12, 2018
Meanwhile a GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $40,000 for funeral and transportation costs for the family.