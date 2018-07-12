

CTV Kitchener





An Elmira dairy farmer who was injured in a devastating crash near Saskatoon is now recovering from surgery.

Henk Schuurmans and his wife Bettina were travelling across the country in their tractor to promote Canadian dairy. On Monday, their tractor was rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer. Bettina didn’t survive the crash.

Henk was injured but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.

On Wednesday his son said in a tweet that Henk would be having surgery in the morning.

He also thanked the community for their support.

My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home

Love the Schuurmans family — Tom Schuurmans (@tomschuurmans12) July 12, 2018

The couple's children have also set up a memorial at the site of the crash to honour the memory of their mother. It includes Bettina's photo, flowers, a Canadian flag and milk sign.

We love you Mem pic.twitter.com/cYT4ftrmA2 — Canadian Milk Tour (@CdnMilkTour) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile a GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $40,000 for funeral and transportation costs for the family.