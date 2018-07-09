

CTV Kitchener





An Elmira couple was involved in a fatal crash north of Saskatoon around 9 a.m. on July 9.

A 55-year-old female, identified as Bettina Schuurmans, died as a result of the crash.

Her husband, 55-year-old Henk Schuurmans, was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The couple was driving a tractor on a summer promotional farm tour for their dairy farm when their vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

RCMP is investigating the crash.

There was no word on charges.