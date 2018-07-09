Featured
Elmira woman killed, husband critically injured in Sask. crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 5:17PM EDT
An Elmira couple was involved in a fatal crash north of Saskatoon around 9 a.m. on July 9.
A 55-year-old female, identified as Bettina Schuurmans, died as a result of the crash.
Her husband, 55-year-old Henk Schuurmans, was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.
The couple was driving a tractor on a summer promotional farm tour for their dairy farm when their vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
RCMP is investigating the crash.
There was no word on charges.