KITCHENER -- Police were out just hours after the province’s announcement to limit social gatherings in hopes of shutting down a ‘mega meet’ of cars.

Car enthusiasts were planning to gather Saturday night in Kitchener and Guelph.

Social media posts from a group called ‘Northside Crew’ first invited people to Strasburg Road in Kitchener before changing the location to a movie theatre parking lot in Guelph.

Guelph police arrived at the Woodlawn Road location in hopes of discouraging behaviour like careless and dangerous driving that they say can come with meets like this.

The meeting was then moved a third time to Ancaster, where social media video showed police arriving on scene as well.

“Part of the problem is the organizers don’t make themselves known, they don’t seek permission from property owners to have meets on private property” said Sgt. Raymond Gordon of Guelph Police Service. “That’s been part of the problem and that’s why we’re here today.”

Hamilton Police tells CTV News 500 cars were on hand in Ancaster when they called in Peel Regional, York Regional Police, and the OPP to come in and help them out.

A staff sergeant says the main concern was potential for racing and dangerous activity, but the large group gathering was also an issue of note.

Police add that those involved were very cooperative and dispersed within minutes of being asked to leave.