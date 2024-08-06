Meet the newest member of the CTV Kitchener family!

A member of our CTV Kitchener team is on a very important assignment – fatherhood.

Videographer Jeff Pickel and his wife welcomed their first child on July 29.

Kylie weighed in at 8 lbs and 10 oz.

Both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

“Week one has been the longest year of my life, but it’s all going great,” Jeff said in an email update Tuesday. “Despite being so small, she somehow has the lung capacity of a full grown adult and knows how to use them.”

Congrats to Jeff and his family on behalf of the entire CTV Kitchener team!