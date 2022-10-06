Meet the Guelph Ward 6 candidates

Craig DiSero

Chetna Robinson

Who are you?

I’m a resident of Ward 6 with two kids in Rickson. I studied anthropology and now work as an Education Manager. I love reading and poutines. I was once on the front page of a newspaper because I happened to be standing next to Roberta Bondar so I’ve had an exciting life.

Why are you running?

Well-designed cities make happy people. The next few years in Guelph are critical because we have to grow our population to 208,000 and if we don’t insist on well-designed developments, our quality of life will suffer. Every one of the city plans, strategies and proposals is hundreds of pages of reading. I can quickly understand the materials so that I can ask the right questions. I’m approachable so I can talk to residents about their needs and ideas, and explain to them what is happening and why.

If we want traffic management and multi-modal transportation, we need to build for it. Diverse housing options and economic opportunities need to be outlined. City Hall needs intelligent, passionate, and approachable councillors to make sure Guelph grows right.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

The character of Guelph is going to be designed in the next few years. We have been a progressive city where greenspace matters - will we continue being the city that other cities look to for inspiration, or turn into another cookie cutter sprawl.

We need to build infrastructure to match the explosive growth, and think about issues that will affect residents before it’s too late and too expensive to fix things. Mixed-use neighbourhoods financially outperform car-centric neighbourhoods every time, so focussing on higher density developments and infill is vital. We can limit sprawl and focus on intensification - single family dwellings, apartments and townhouses with smaller lots and greenspace.

Aside from doing the homework and making sure developments are being built with infrastructure and traffic management, we need to make sure we engage with the people in our ward. Change is difficult and Guelph is changing fast so we need to be talking to citizens and making them feel connected and informed. As we grow, will the character of Guelph be a vibrant city full of communities and involved citizens or are we going to be a disconnected and miserable sprawl. I know what I’m voting for and I hope people join me.

Dominique O’Rourke

Who are you?

I’m a 22 year resident of Ward 6. I’ve worked in communications for more than 20 years in private, public and non-profit organizations and volunteered extensively. I am completing my first term as Ward 6 Councillor. I have an economics degree and an MA in leadership. I’m also mom to two teens.

Why are you running?

This next term of Council is going to be very challenging with ongoing growth, inflation and many large projects on the horizon. I want to use my experience from the first term to help move critical projects forward while being focused and budget-conscious.

I’ve been an effective voice for Ward 6 on infrastructure, road safety, the South End Rec Centre, transit in the Hanlon Business Park and on many development applications; but there’s more to do. I want to ensure Council sets and sticks to priorities and understands how decisions impact Ward 6 residents. We need policies that serve our needs today and can be adapted in the future.

I’m asking Ward 6 residents to re-elect me to tackle the important prioritization and policy work that’s ahead of us.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

How we meet the needs of a growing city in a way that keeps overall affordability in mind. The rising cost of living is a serious concern for families right now. As a rapidly growing city there is tremendous pressure on expanding and improving infrastructure and services, in addition to the inflationary pressures that all sectors are experiencing. I voted against the 2022-2023 multi-year budget because the 4.2% increase in 2022 and 5.17% in 2023 were just too high. We need a Council that is willing to set priorities and stick to them. We need a Council that understands that every decision is a budget decision. The first thing the new Council will need is an update on the status of major projects and the impacts of inflation. We will also need an update on the implementation of KPMG’s Service Review recommendations to build capacity within the existing operating budget.

Housing affordability is a related concern. This Council approved tiny homes and accessory units and approved four supportive housing projects. The next term will eliminate exclusionary zoning to increase missing middle infill. Staff are streamlining approval processes. I’d like to explore: a vacancy tax, affordable housing incentives, ways to help non-profits provide affordable housing.

Mark MacKinnon

Who are you?

I’m Mark MacKinnon, and I’ve been your Ward 6 Councillor for the past eight years. I’ve lived in Guelph for 30+ years, the majority in Ward 6. I’m a UofG alumnus, I’ve raise two children from birth to adulthood in South Guelph, and I’ve owned a popular downtown business.

Why are you running?

Experience Matters – perhaps more than ever in this upcoming election. Council will be facing unprecedented affordability challenges as we emerge from a pandemic economy into a new reality of high inflation. Ward 6 needs experienced leaders who can begin tackling these pressures on day one after the election – fully informed and ready to act immediately. Stability and experience on Council is critical because the stakes are so high. You want results. You want your Councillor to continue governing the city with an eye on affordability, sustainability, and engagement – balancing service improvements with value for your tax dollars. I’m Mark MacKinnon and I’m here to apply for the job for the next four years.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

Densification and growth in Ward 6 has long presented challenges to south Guelph residents, especially along the Gordon Street corridor and Clair/Gordon node. This leads to capacity, traffic, and safety concerns that jeopardises the unity of our community. Growing our city in a responsible way to minimise inconvenience while maximising availability of housing units – because we all know how difficult and expensive it has become to find a home in Guelph – must be shared amongst all parts of the city and not just in Ward 6. Additionally, constructing Ward 6’s long-awaited South End Community Centre must remain Council’s top capital priority. The city’s engineering staff is currently working through a new construction management approach to help offset the inflationary pressures of building the SECC, and it’s critical that I continue my advocacy work to ensure the facility gets back on its building schedule as quickly as possible. I am committed to ensuring this crucial facility is constructed and opened during this next Council term in 2025.

Ken Yee Chew

Who are you?

I am an Urban Designer and an alumni of UofG. I hold a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and a Certificate in Public Policy and Administration. I am also an Associate Member of the Ontario Association of Landscape Architects and a Pre-Candidate Member of the Ontario Professional Planners Institute.

Why are you running?

I am running because Guelph’s growing Ward 6 needs a City Councillor with the necessary skills and experience to address the increased development activity taking place throughout the City. I want people to recognize that it is possible to unite our communities on the issues through creative collaboration and cooperation.

In the next Term of Council, I am looking forward to addressing the priority issues of urban development, neighbourhood safety, affordability and environmental protection through a three pillar approach:

• Stronger Public Representation

• Strategic Economic Development

• Creative City Building and Design

Please visit chewforguelph.ca/the-platform/ to learn more.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

It will be very important, that as a City, we respond proactively to the Provincial Bill 109 and ensure that housing supply is affordable and adjusted to inflation. There is an influx of development activity taking place and people have rightful concerns regarding the quality of what is being built, as a result of the expedited approval timelines.

As a Councillor with a design background, strong engagement and consultation will be extremely important to me. I will engage with residents first and distill discussions and staff reports that are brought before council in an easier and digestible format. I will also make an effort to personally create a streamlined process for regular town halls and engagement sessions, in which constituents can communicate feedback to me directly in-person.

As development is taking place rapidly, like along the Gordon Street Corridor, I will work with major stakeholders to help communicate community concerns at the outset before any consequential planning decisions are made. Find more on this on my website at https://chewforguelph.ca/the-platform/#public