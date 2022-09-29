Meet the Waterloo candidates running for Waterloo regional council

There are 10 Waterloo candidates, of which two will be elected on Oct. 24.

Jim Erb

Jim Erb. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a lifelong resident of Waterloo Region. I was raised in Wellesley and then moved to Waterloo to pursue my career as a funeral director. I owned and operated Erb & Good Family Funeral Home in Waterloo for over 30 years and have volunteered extensively in the community.

Why are you running?

I am seeking re-election to continue my advocacy for some of the most vulnerable residents of our Region, and to help grow our local economy. Without a strong local economy, we will not have the resources to support those who are needing a hand up. Safe and accessible housing is a key to meeting the needs of so many in our community who are struggling with homelessness or living in a shelter. We can only begin to address the other social determinates of good health when we have everyone safely housed and can provide the necessary wrap around support services to keep them permanently housed.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The supply of affordable housing is what I consider the most pressing issue. Affordable housing has different meanings for different populations. For young people, being able to afford a home that will eventually become a permanent family home is a concern. Hopefully through the recent approval of the Region’s Official Plan, we have put in place policies that will provide an adequate supply of land for development of housing for those who hopefully will have the resources to purchase a home of their own.

The more visible sign of affordable housing in Waterloo Region is of those who are homeless or living in a shelter. Addressing the needs of these residents is a very complicated where one form of housing does not work for everyone. In 2021 the Region adapted a “Building Better Futures” (BBF) strategy whereby we committed to build 2500 new affordable homes in five years – 500 per year. To date we are on track in meeting our goal. Since the inception of BBF, I have chaired the Affordable Housing and Homelessness committee and if re-elected, will commit myself to giving leadership to address the issue of affordable housing in our Region.

John Vieth

John Vieth. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I have lived in the City of Waterloo for over 40 years. I moved to Waterloo to study Engineering at the

University of Waterloo. In due course, I married Angela and together we raised our family in Waterloo because of the excellent quality of life and career opportunities available.

Over the decades I have experienced life as a student, parent, scouter, sports coach, community volunteer and working professional within the community of Waterloo.

Why are you running?

Municipal government has a significant impact on the lives of citizens and visitors. Our regional government affects our health, transportation, water and waste services, to name a few. It is important that our elected representatives make the best decisions to maintain and improve these services. On

July 14 only one candidate had been nominated and that would not be sufficient for an election. I feel that my background provides me the skills and insights to be an effective member of Council and that I should step up and offer to serve.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

My candidacy is not based on attending to a single issue. I approach my nomination without a preconceived agenda or any “axe to grind” and offer my talents to serve the best interests of all citizens of Waterloo. There are 15 people at the regional council table. My plan is use my skills and experience, working with my fellow councillors, to decide on the priority of all the issues and to decide on the best solutions.

My priorities are:

1) Maintaining or improving the quality of life for all citizens, including provisions for adequate and affordable housing, access to healthcare and sustainable infrastructure.

2) Achieving the best overall value for citizens from funds the municipality spends.

3) Sustaining our local economy to continue providing a rich and diverse range of employment opportunities.

Mark Fisher

Mark Fisher.(Submitted)

Who are you?

Mark Fisher, I am running as a Candidate for Regional Council for Waterloo. I am a CPA-CA and recently retired after 23 years as a CFO for a local manufacturer. Previous to that I worked for 14 years at KPMG (Kingston office) doing audits on various municipalities and hence will be able to quickly understand the financial issues facing our City and Region. I was part of the Citizens budget committee for the City of Kingston. I hold a BMath from the University of Waterloo.

Why are you running?

I believe in democracy and that its Citizens should get involved in their community to try and make it a better place for all to live. My parents were both heavily involved in the community I grew up in. My father coached both the local baseball and hockey teams and then became Mayor and Warden. My Mother was involved in numerous ventures which resulted in her being awarded Citizen of the year. It's now time for me to do my part. I have no specific objective or issue that is influencing me to run other than to ensure that the Region is managed and run as effectively as possible and your property tax dollars are spent appropriately.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The number one issue facing the Region currently is dealing with the number of homeless people and the encampments. In order to solve this issue we need to understand the root cause. Do we have the demographics to better understand the underlying issues? Is it drug or alcohol abuse, mental illness or that they simply can't afford to own a home or pay rent. We will need to find the appropriate resources to solve these issues and hopefully break the cycle.

It's going to take money (tax dollars) to resolve these issues and we will need to find money within the existing budget to be able to keep the property tax increases to a minimum. This is hopefully where my skills and background will come into play and be able to challenge the status quo and find savings within the current budget to keep property tax increases to a minimum.

On October 24th I ask for your support and vote for Mark Fisher, Councillor for Region of Waterloo.

Please check out my web-site at markforregionalcouncil.com

Gord Greavette

Gord Greavette. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a retired military officer with 35+ years of service and retired academic with over nine years at Conestoga College as an academic administer responsible for the School of Liberal Studies and Communications. I hold the national Order of Military Merit and a PhD from WLU.

Why are you running?

I believe that I possess a unique set of leadership skills from a very long and diverse academic and military career which emphasizes a high degree of personal integrity and experience with diplomacy situations. I also have acquired the ability to read, comprehend and analyze lengthy documents to generate new ideas and formulate appropriate related implementation strategies for these ideas.

Since I have had the privilege to live in communities across Canada, I have seen first-hand how good or poor policy can affect the lives of Canadians. With this extensive experience at the local, national, and even international levels, I can bring a new perspective to the consideration and creation of solutions to help tackle the most pressing challenges confronting our region.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

Affordable housing is the most pressing issue, including tackling homelessness, but affordable or long-term housing situations cannot be solved solely by the Region of Waterloo and its seven municipalities. They require substantial financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments. The recent announcement by the federal government earmarking significant funding to provide affordable housing to Canadians is a positive initiative. I support the Region’s effort to secure its share of this funding, as it is funnelled down from the federal to provincial governments and then subsequently allocated to the regions and municipalities. The Region must know of potential infill sites or existing infrastructure which can be converted into affordable housing units. The region should also consider pursuing private sources for funding and assistance to help it meet this challenge.

I also support the Region’s recently approved planning initiative to recognize the three-tier housing option, which includes an affordable housing concept, an improved temporary shelter system, and the reality of the need for folks to continue living in tents. I believe that the Region is on the right track with this planning concept to address the ongoing housing issues.

We must strive to find a more workable and acceptable permanent solution.

Jim Bolger

Jim Bolger. (Submitted)

Who are you?

Jim Bolger; Person,

I have lived in the City of Waterloo for the last thirty years and in Waterloo Region my entire life. I am an owner / partner of Waterloo Energy Products.

I married my best friend, Catherine 36 years ago. Our two sons, Rob and Mike live and work in Waterloo Region.

Rob and his fiancée, Becky, have recently given us a grandson, Auston Scott.

Auston brings a new and exciting element to our lives as new grandparents!

Why are you running?

The Region and many of the municipalities within it, are losing a large number of their political representatives and I want to bring experience and a proven track record in municipal politics to the Regional Council table.

I want to share my experience as a past City of Waterloo Councillor, my 25 years of volunteer and advocacy, along with being an owner of a successful business that I have been building for over 20-plus years within the Region in dealing with climate action, budget constraints, and human resource demands that will prove extremely valuable around the Regional Council table

I want to demonstrate empathy, a sincere willingness to listen and to amplify the voices of Waterloo citizens and stakeholder issues to ensure that they are addressed at the Regional level.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

There many items to address but my short term goals are as follows;

Work on an action plan to deal with the Homelessness in our Region.

Work on an action plan for access to affordable housing to our citizens.

Work on an action plan for equitable access to healthcare for all citizens within Waterloo Region.

Advance climate action and carbon emissions reduction in Waterloo Region.

Collaborate with business owners to help them recover from the last two and a half years of the pandemic and continue to grow our local economy.

In general terms, my goal for the long term for Waterloo Region is that we are seen as a preferred location to live, set up a business and a place everyone wants to be.

Improving the quality of life and affordability for all our citizens will ensure this becomes a reality.

A more detailed plan is available on my website @ jimbolger.ca

Cindy Watkin

Cindy Watkin. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a married mother of three residing in the Eastbridge neighbourhood since moving to Waterloo in 1998. I am a graduate of Conestoga College and have been an office associate working with my husband at his Insurance Agency since 1999.

Why are you running?

The 20+ years of community service I have given as a volunteer with the extensive experience and knowledge amassed along the way would make me an asset to Regional Council. I am a strong, dedicated leader, award winner, advocate and I believe in the power of what is possible when people work together.

I simply want to help Waterloo Region and its residents progress. This is especially important in the post-pandemic world as we need to learn from the past few years and put plans in place for the future.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

I feel the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo is the need for affordable housing, especially as it can be directly related to homelessness. I plan on compiling much research about what has been done, what is in the works, engaging in conversation with community members, regional staff, fellow councillors and the chair to meet the issue and ultimately make the best decisions I can to help progress occur.

Chantal Huinink

Chantal Huinink. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a motivational speaker, author, and social justice advocate who lives with a physical disability. I have a double Masters of Divinity and Social Work from WLU. I am a determined woman who has overcome many obstacles and has years of experience advocating for human rights.

Why are you running?

My education and experience as a woman who uses a wheelchair has made me keenly aware of the need for holistic care including consideration of physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs.

I am running for Regional Council because:

1. I desire to enhance the resilience of citizens across the Waterloo Region by implementing upstream resources that promote safety for all.

2. I want Waterloo Region to be a welcoming place for all with affordable housing solutions for everyone and sustainable, accessible and expanded public transit that meets the needs of our community.

3. I wish to give a voice to issues and concerns faced by those who are marginalized because of gender, sexual orientation, age, socioeconomic status, ethnicity or ability.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The most important issues currently facing Waterloo Region is poverty and homelessness. If elected I will work with fellow councillors and senior staff to expand short-term solutions such as a better tent city. I will advocate for the implementation of upstream resources to prevent circumstances that may cause homelessness. I will also engage representatives at the Provincial and Federal levels to find the best long-term solutions for people facing homelessness in Waterloo.

James Ball

James Ball does not have any contact info listed, nor a campaign website listed on the official list of candidates.

Peter Neufeld

Peter Neufeld has not yet replied to the CTV candidate survey.

Ryan Keating

Ryan Keating has not yet replied to the CTV candidate survey.