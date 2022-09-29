Meet the Cambridge candidates running for Waterloo regional council
Pam Wolf
Pam Wolf. (Submitted)
Who are you?
I am an experienced and effective leader committed to serving my community. My husband and I have made our home in Cambridge since 1974 when I began my teaching career. We raised our three children first in Preston, then Galt and now our granddaughter lives in Hespeler. I have a deep knowledge, connection, and love for all of Cambridge.
Why are you running?
Cambridge needs a strong voice on regional council where we have only three out of 15 votes. After four terms on city council, sitting on several city committees from economic development to environment to heritage I have the knowledge and experience to be that voice. I am a problem solver and will work collaboratively with staff, other councillors, and the community to get things done. I will make sure Cambridge receives its fair share of community services and funding allocations.
What do I think is the most pressing issue facing Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo and how do I plan to address it?
Affordable housing is a priority of mine and it is critically needed in Cambridge. We can not solve the homeless issue without an adequate housing supply. Average citizens are also unable to afford high rents and increasing interest rates on their mortgages. I sit on three housing boards and we are currently building new affordable housing on Hespeler Road. We need to introduce inclusionary zoning throughout the city, and allow grants to social student housing built on university and college campuses. Rent control to prevent Reno evictions is needed. These are some of the actions I will advocate for at all levels of government.
Tyler Calver
Calver did not attach a photo with his reply.
Who are you?
My name is Tyler Calver, I’m a former journalist with CTV News who has covered numerous stories across Waterloo region. I’m currently employed with the Ontario government in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. I’m a proud Cambridge resident and a proud Canadian.
Why are you running?
I’m running for regional council because each year I see our property taxes increasing, our water bills soaring, there’s been an increase in homelessness, encampments and rising crime. Residents are seriously concerned about their safety, while others worry about how they’re going to pay their bills. I believe we need new leadership on regional council that is bold and courageous. We need new voices with new ideas to ensure our regional government is not wasting tax dollars and is accountable to you. I want to be that voice, and that Councillor who offers practical solutions to the everyday issues we face, a Councillor you can call when you’re in need, a Councillor who offers hope.
What do I think is the most pressing issue facing Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo and how do I plan to address it?
Housing affordability and a growing homeless population are the most pressing issues facing our Region. In order to address this, we must begin creating mental health treatment and drug detox facilities to combat increased drug addiction. The current direction to address the rising homeless population is not working. Encampments are increasing, so we must ensure we are not repeating the same mistakes that other jurisdictions have already tried and failed at.
Unfortunately, many people experiencing homelessness suffer from mental health and addiction issues. Housing is one part of the solution, but unless that individual is properly supported in living a substance-free life, with mental health services and adequate supports finding a job - too often that individual cannot maintain housing.
Currently, there is a five-year waitlist for mental health supports and approximately a 2-5 year waitlist for addiction-supported housing.
By improving wrap-around supports such as increasing the number of detox beds and treatment facilities and implementing drug treatment court for those who commit crimes to support their addiction, we will see less homeless encampments and reduced crime in our community.
Bobbi Stewart
Bobbi Stewart. (Submitted)
Stewart did not attach a photo with her replies.
Who are you?
I am a retired social worker, mother and grandmother with extensive experience in program management, casework and clinical social work. Over my 35-year career, I have been pleased and honoured to support children and youth, families, seniors and people seeking employment including immigrants.
Why are you running?
I live in and love the City of Cambridge. I want to serve the people in Cambridge, and all of Waterloo region. I want to use my skills and experience for this purpose, and regional politics is of great interest to me. I have been following regional council meetings over [the] past months, and am very interested and supportive of the recently passed Strategic Plan to 2051 and plan to aid our homeless. I am an optimistic person. I see people’s strengths first, rather than their faults or weaknesses and I listen openly within a non–reactive, non-judgmental attitude. I am a fresh face with extensive experience in community and collaboration. I have great energy and am all about health and well–being.
What do I think is the most pressing issue facing Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo and how do I plan to address it?
The most crucial and concerning issue for the residents of Waterloo region is the combined situation of the opioid crisis, mental health and homelessness.
It is imperative that the support services provided by the Aids Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo (AKKWA) at 150 Main Street, Cambridge be fully funded for as long as the services are needed. If elected, I will advocate for this funding as necessary. We also need our consumption treatment centre (CTS) at that location as soon as possible, as approved by Cambridge city council. I will advocate to the provincial government for expedient funding to this end.
We need better access to mental health services and more services so that people don’t have to wait months for service. I will collaborate with community partners and politicians regarding needs assessments and advocate for the necessary funding from all levels of government.
I observed on Aug. 11 as regional council approved a series of measures to help ease the growing homelessness crisis. This included a first-ever decision to permit an encampment. This plan is a good start in easing the crisis. I will monitor the process, raise my concerns and advocate as necessary.
Prakash Venkataraman
Prakash Venkataraman. (Submitted)
Who are you?
I am your neighbor. My family moved into the old satellite motel on Hespeler Road when we were getting started. Our sons were born at Cambridge memorial hospital and raised family in Cambridge over the last 22 years. An Engineer and entrepreneur, Supported over a dozen local charities and groups.
Why are you running?
I am running to begin the transformation of Regional Council to reflect its success and its diversity. I am a positive example of both. Regional Council is a large institution with big budgets, responsibilities, and services to provide. I know how to include those who have felt left out, and many are struggling. Together we need to get the real and important work done on time, on budget, on target.
Waterloo Region is Ontario’s innovation capital. I am confident we can better address many of the anxieties affecting our cities and region like affordability, smart growth, and sustaining the services each community needs. It takes leadership and an ability to get the important work done. I offer both.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and ho do you plan to address it?
Affordable housing, homelessness, neighbourhood safety, transit, and economic development. Proper funding allocation to our region to address mental health wrap-around services and effective policing to maintain law and order.
Responsible growth is a must. We need get the priorities straight and ignore distractions.
Spending is not currently based on the population. Kitchener and Waterloo get bigger pieces of the pie and Cambridge is getting the leftovers. What must be done, needs to get done first.
We need to work as our first priority to reduce barriers to building more housing faster and smarter. Identify the areas where we could develop four season trailer parks, take inventories of abandoned buildings to look at potential conversion, and also certain buildings owned by the Region and City to have density and height restrictions revisited and lease it to developers to build and operate affordable rentals.
There are too many opportunities, so little time, and too many are out of time to secure safe, long-term housing. It’s a crisis and as a developed nation, it’s not acceptable to see our own people suffer. If we don’t take care of our own citizens, no one else will.
You work hard for your money; the Region should work harder to ensure it is spent wisely.
Crystal Whetham
Crystal Whetham has not yet replied to the CTV candidate survey.
Doug Craig
Doug Craig has not yet replied to the CTV candidates survey.
