Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heart
Our reporters are constantly out in the community meeting people and sometimes we meet someone whose story we just have to share. That’s what happened when CTV’s Jeff Pickel met Mindy Hurley at a Christmas pudding fundraiser at her church a few weeks ago.
Kitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
The 98-year-old’s day starts in a predictable fashion, at church, sitting in the back and helping out new parishioners.
“I wasn’t really sure how to follow along with the service, and Mindy was helping me, pointing out some things,” recalls her friend Clair Smith, adding Mindy sometimes talked “at a louder volume than I thought we should in church.”
After the service and a coffee and catch up with friends, Mindy hops on a bus and makes a pilgrimage to a church of a different variety.
“I never miss church and when church is over there is a bus stop right out front and I head to Morty’s,” she says.
Mindy's Sunday routine includes coffee and catching up with friends at her church after the service. (CTV Kitchener)
For the last three decades, Mindy has been a regular at the Waterloo pub. She comes every Sunday to watch football – and of course enjoy some food and drink.
Chicken wings and Rickard’s Red are among her favourites.
“You’d be surprised how animated she gets,” says Morty’s Pub owner, Jay Taylor. “She’s cheering for her team, she’s having fun and she teasing us if we pick the wrong team.”
Mindy says she started watching the game in the 60s, going to Argos games in Toronto with her late husband.
“I used to get bored silly sitting there, I just went along for the good time,” she says.
Still here for a good time, Mindy is a regular in the Morty’s football pool.
“A couple of years ago, I won it! And the guys were saying ‘how did she win?’ I threw them all off I think,” she says with a laugh.
Mindy's friend Claire says Mindy helped her follow along with the service she was a new parishioner at the Kitchener church they both attend. (CTV Kitchener)
Describing herself as a ‘proud Newfie,’ Mindy has not lost her east coast charm.
“I’m actually going for drinks with her today after today’s service and she warned me that I may not be able to keep up,” her friend Claire says.
Mindy, who’s also a three-time cancer survivor and lost her husband and her adopted son, says life is all about staying positive.
“Go with the flow, sometimes you have to take the bad with the good and everything isn’t just perfect.”
She says staying so laid back takes balance.
“You’ve got to have a little bit of everything in life, really, church and the pub. Get happy at church, get happy at the pub, that’s it.”
Mindy and reporter Jeff Pickel share a laugh at Morty's Pub in Waterloo. (CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
Drake's new necklace made of 42 engagement rings was created by a Toronto-born designer
Drake’s new diamond necklace is made up of 42 engagement rings – a romantically ambiguous design choice that his Toronto-born jeweler is staying tight-lipped about.
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
London
-
Should London declare a State of Emergency regarding its housing crisis?
A growing number of voices say London’s housing crisis has become an emergency.
-
'It looks like it just veered off the runway.' A cargo jet ends up stuck in the mud at the London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
-
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.
Windsor
-
Death of elderly pedestrian at Windsor intersection renews focus on Vision Zero action plan
Three years after Windsor city council threw its support behind Vision Zero, people who work near an intersection where a 79-year-old pedestrian was killed say the incident is a reminder of the need for the city to move ahead with an action plan as soon as possible.
-
Canadian pledge to support Ukraine rebuild is an ‘insult’: Essex County farmers
Some Canadian farmers are feeling insulted by a recent announcement from the federal government pledging to give millions to help Ukraine.
-
Home for the holidays: Some displaced 1616 Ouellette Ave. residents to return
Some displaced tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue will be heading home in time for the holidays.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
-
This Simcoe County community to get high-speed internet with boost from government
Roughly 470 homes, farms and businesses in Simcoe County will have fast, reliable high-speed internet thanks to a collaborative effort between the provincial and federal governments to increase broadband.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Drake's new necklace made of 42 engagement rings was created by a Toronto-born designer
Drake’s new diamond necklace is made up of 42 engagement rings – a romantically ambiguous design choice that his Toronto-born jeweler is staying tight-lipped about.
-
Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found dead: police
The search for a missing 80-year-old woman in Hamilton has come to a tragic end.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba reports 10 new deaths from influenza
The number of deaths from influenza in Manitoba nearly doubled within a week, according to the province’s weekly report.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Calgary
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewal
Calgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Pedestrian hit by train at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station
Capital Line LRT trains were delayed after a crash involving a pedestrian at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Snow storm triggers special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
A winter storm is arriving on B.C.’s South Coast, bringing snow, frigid temperatures and poor visibility in some areas.
-
Phone 'spoofing' scam circulating in Abbotsford, city warns
A phone "spoofing" scam circulating in Abbotsford has prompted a warning from the city.
-
Pandemic-prompted restriction limiting B.C. care home workers to one facility lifted
The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted.