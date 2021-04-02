KITCHENER -- The top doctor for Huron Perth says people who are shopping around for their vaccine appointments are causing problems with booking for others.

At the public health briefing Thursday afternoon, HPPH’s medical officer of health Dr. Miriam Klassen also reminded residents to not book an appointment if they’re not eligible in the current stage of vaccination rollout.

She adds that the region has given out over 19,000 vaccine doses so far, but she’s noticing an uptick in bad booking behavior that is starting to slow the process down, such as some residents booking multiple appointments at a time.

“While there continues to be many available appointment times, we’re finding our system is getting slowed down with multiple appointments,” said Dr. Klassen. “We are seeing a certain amount of appointment shopping, as some people book multiple times and days, book multiple appointments for one person, and take spots away from others.

“Please only book on per person so we can vaccinate as many as possible in as short of time period as possible.”

The medical officer of health says that anyone who double booked should cancel one of their appointments and free up a spot for another person.

Cancellations can be done through email or by calling the Huron Perth vaccine booking line.