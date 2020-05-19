KITCHENER -- A war medal was found in Guelph more than four months ago, and police are still trying to figure out who it belongs to.

The William Charles Henry Hibbard medal dates back to the Second World War.

It was discovered in the downtown core on Jan. 10.

Guelph Police are now hoping the public can help them identify its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rodney Cox at 519-824-1212, ext. 7275, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).