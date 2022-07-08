Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region

A massive Rogers outage on Friday is affecting people across the country, including here in Waterloo region.

Many woke up Friday to find they are unable to call, text or use the internet.

Several local municipalities and services took to social media to say they too are experiencing outages.

The Region of Waterloo says it’s experiencing technical difficulties impacting its online services.

Some Region of Waterloo services continue to be to impacted by the current Rogers outage. We are assessing the full impact on programs and services and will provide updates in this thread as more information becomes available. — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) July 8, 2022

The City of Kitchener says debit and credit payments are down, program registration and sports field payments are also not available.

ATMS and public access computers at City facilities are not working. Cash or cheque payment only. — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) July 8, 2022

Debit, credit and ATM services are also down at the Kitchener Market. The market is open and accepting cash.

The City of Waterloo says it’s experiencing issues with phone lines and online services.

Notice ⚠️: Due to the Canada-wide outage, we are experiencing issues with our phone lines and online services.



We will provide updates as soon as we can. Thank you in advance for your patience. — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) July 8, 2022 The outage has left many stores in the region unable to accept debit or credit card payments.

Some shoppers say the outage is nuisance.

“I’m actually on my way to get medication, so that’s not a good thing,” one today CTV News. “I don’t have cash. I don’t know, I’m going to go home and find some cash somewhere.”

“I was lucky I got cash out for my sons birthday present for today, so I have enough money to buy food for today for supper, but I’m hoping tomorrow its going to be up, because I rely on that.”

Waterloo regional police say those having issues connecting with 9-1-1 should call from a landline or cell phone with a different provider.

Guelph police are reminding people to only call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency and not to call to ask about the network outage.