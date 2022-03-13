Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week

Most mask mandates lifting in Ontario March 21

The Ontario government announced this week mask mandates and most COVID-19 safety measures will be lifted in the province on March 21, but the change isn't fully decided in Waterloo Region.

The Region of Waterloo is set to have a special council meeting on March 16 to decide whether or not to terminate their masking bylaw on the same day as the province. Staff are recommending council decide to do so.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Region District School Board plans to lift its mask mandate at the same time as the province, but has asked for a possible extension on the timeframe. The Catholic school board and Upper Grand District School Board will lift their mask mandates on March 21, while several business will keep theirs in place.

'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day

A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day. Adam Richardson and Tamar Silverbrook were married on Feb. 20, 2022, at the Elora Mill. After the ceremony, they went to take photos in nearby Victoria Park.

“We went outside, everybody was together, we grabbed snow, we were going to throw it up in the air,” Richardson said. “It hasn’t even been an hour and I’ve already lost this ring.”

After about half an hour of searching, the wedding party became worried that someone could accidentally step on the ring and bury it further, so some of the wedding party went back to the Elora Mill, and a smaller group of searchers changed their strategy.

“We were tracking down rakes and shovels, things like that, we were making phone calls to people that we knew might have a metal detector,” said Ethan Bleskie, also a ceremony specialist at the Elora Mill. “We started searching by hand at first, just tearing up the area, that 15-foot circle grew to 20 and almost 25. It was torn up in here and we were still having no luck finding it.”

But as the search continued, people passing by noticed and tried to help.

'Performative lip service': Black Parent Council reacts to WCDSB director of education's apology

The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology for a comment she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week – but her latest statement is not sitting well with a local parent group.

On Feb. 28, Director of Education Loretta Notten spoke to the media about a November incident where police were called to a local school in response to the behaviour of a Black four-year-old student. Theincident came to light on Feb. 23 following a private meeting between the child’s family, board administration and several community groups.

"We certainly realize that we have room to grow and we're committed to that growth," Notten said following the school board meeting on Feb. 28. "But I'd take umbrage to the allegation that there is systemic racism in our board."

In a notice posted on the school board’s website on Monday morning, Notten said she is “deeply sorry for those who saw my statement as not acknowledging their own lived experiences with anti-Black racism. I sincerely regret any pain I may have caused you.”

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board building on Weber Street in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, March 9, 2015. (CTV Kitchener/Staff)

‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.

Father Myroslav Tataryn of the Ukranian Catholic Church of Transfiguration says the process of getting Ukrainians to Canada has moved at “warp speed.” His church gearing up to quickly help women and children who fled that country.

“It's not only a matter of getting them here,” Tataryn said. “It's a matter of being ready to receive them and what's needed.”

Tataryn says those wanting to help Ukrainians coming to Canada can sign up at this link.

Rev. Myroslaw Tataryn stands inside Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Rock star to the rescue: Arkells ask professor to reschedule exam so student can attend Kitchener show

A conflict between a rescheduled concert and a final exam had a Brock University student reaching out for some high profile help. Savannah Tarantella began listening to Arkells during the pandemic, tuning in to lead singer Max Kerman’s frequent livestreams on social media. As restrictions began to lift last summer, she attended one of the band’s concerts at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Eager to see them perform again, Tarantella bought tickets for the Kitchener stop of the “Blink Once” tour. Originally scheduled in February, the pandemic forced a postponement to April 22, which just so happened to be a day of an exam for her.

As Tarantella began writing a request to her professor to write it another date, a friend had another idea, suggesting she reach out to the band directly to see if there was anything they could do to help.

Nick Dika, left, and Max Kerman of the Arkells, perform at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Friday, August 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Tijana Martin)