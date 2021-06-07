KITCHENER -- Exactly one year after thousands of people filled the streets in Guelph to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, members of the community marked the anniversary.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society held a vigil and march Sunday night to honour those from the BIPOC community who have lost their lives to murder, police brutality, and systemic oppression.

The vigil started at Heritage Hall where there was spoken word, prayers, a musical performance, and a moment of silence.

“To be here today is just another opportunity to just remind people that we haven’t forgotten. We’re still here, we’re still putting in that work and that fight,” said Justin Reid who spoke at the march.

The vigil was followed by a short march around the city’s main square.