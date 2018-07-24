

A Brant County man is facing charges after a drug bust in Norwich.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Norwich Road on Wednesday after they received a tip that marijuana plants were being grown at the property.

Police say they seized five kilograms if dried marijuana and several plants in various stages of growth. They also say six firearms were found and seized.

A 47-year-old Brant County man is facing a number of drug-related charges.