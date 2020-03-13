KITCHENER -- An independent March Break camp dedicated to teaching kids coding and robotics is on the brink of being cancelled.

Stemotics is waiting on the Ministry of Health to tell them if they have to close their camp, or if they can keep it open.

"It is up in the air right now because we are wanting to abide by Health Canada sanctions and what's best for kids and families," explains Angela Lewis.

"We, in many ways, hope it doesn't get cancelled because we would like to provide this for the kids, but obviously we have to go with what's safe."

The potential cancellation comes after the province announced all schools will be closed for two weeks after March Break as concerns over COVID-19 continue to rise.

Both the public and the Catholic school boards in Waterloo Region have cancelled their extended childcare programs for the two weeks after March Break.

While families enrolled in those programs won't be charged, some parents are scrambling to find alternate childcare for the next three weeks.

"I guess it's a necessary evil, slow down the spread of things and keep things under control a little bit," says one parent.

Many day camps say they're following the province's lead and shutting down for the two weeks after March Break.

Lewis says that's because they won't be able to verify whether or not people have been travelling over the break.

Waterloo Public Library says it will remain open, but it's cancelling all of its programs effective immediately.