Manslaughter charged laid in connection to drug death
Carfentanil (St. Thomas Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:55PM EDT
A Harriston man has been charged with manslaughter in a drug overdose investigation.
West Grey Police say they were called to a Normanby area residence on April 19th.
That’s where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.
His name has not been released.
Toxicology tests later determined that the man had overdosed on carfentanil.
Tyler Geiger, 34, is facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking.