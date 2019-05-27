

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a 2018 opioid overdose death.

Stratford police say they’ve arrested Terry Collins, 54, on charges of manslaughter and trafficking of a controlled substance.

He was arrested on Friday.

The charges are in connection to an investigation that began in December of last year. A 48-year-old Stratford man had died after overdosing on fentanyl.

Police say they have information leading them to believe that Collins was responsible for providing the deceased fentanyl.

Another female was also knocked unconscious from the drug; she was able to be revived.

In a press release, police say they consulted with the Crown Attorney’s Office before laying the manslaughter charge, saying that Collins “ought to have known that trafficking in fentanyl is a dangerous act likely to cause death to a person.”

Collins is scheduled to return to court on May 27.