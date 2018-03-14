

CTV Kitchener





A Six Nations man arrested after a lengthy police search is facing more than 40 criminal charges.

Six Nations police say Brett Elliott was arrested Tuesday in a bush area he had allegedly run into after spotting officers near the Tuscarora Road home he was in.

Police had been looking for Elliott for days in connection with a March 4 incident in which he allegedly had a gun as he confronted protesters outside his home.

The protesters had been upset with alleged drug activity at the Cayuga Road home and elsewhere in the community. A nearby elementary school was closed for all of last week on police advice due to the protest.

Elliott, 49, is charged with 20 counts of possession of stolen property, six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, five counts of failure to comply with a condition, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count apiece of flight from police, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to appear for court and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say nobody was injured during the arrest.