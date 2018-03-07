

CTV Kitchener





Students at I.L. Thomas Elementary School in Ohsweken won’t be allowed to return to the building until at least March 19.

The school has been closed all week due to a protest action and police investigation involving a nearby home.

The protest began Sunday afternoon. Protesters have been taking issue with the Cayuga Road home, claiming it hosts drug activity.

Six Nations police have said that somebody with a gun emerged from the home at one point, although it was never pointed at anyone or fired.

The protesters have vowed to stay in the area until something is done about the issue of drug activity in the community.

Officials in Six Nations said Wednesday that the school would be closed for the rest of the week on the recommendation of police. Teachers will instead be creating online tasks for students to complete.

There won’t be any classes at the school next week, as it is March Break.