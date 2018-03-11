

CTV Kitchener





Six Nations police took control of a home on Cayuga Road on Friday afternoon for alleged drug activity.

“The residence at this location was the focus of community concern over the alleged drug activity that was endangering the community,” a press release from police said.

Local police and Ontario Provincial Police seized the property around 5 p.m. following a search warrant. Police are expected to be on site for a few days because of the size of the site seized.

Four people, including a 93-year-old grandmother, were removed from the property. There is no update on any charges against these individuals.

While police were securing the location on Cayuga Road, another search warrant was being executed at a building located at 3644 Sixth Line Road on Six Nations.

Police received reports from the community that 49-year-old Brett Elliott may have been at this location. He was not there at the time of the search, however, police did seize a number of guns and believe he had been there.

“Mr. Elliott has numerous outstanding arrest warrants and was identified as being armed when confronting a community group at his Cayuga Road residence last Sunday,” the release said.

Officials are still searching for Elliott and are continuing the search of the Cayuga Road property.