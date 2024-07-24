Man with ties to Ohsweken area charged with kidnapping and robbery

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by Niagara Regional Police thanks to help from Six Nations Police.

The man with ties to the Ohsweken area was arrested on Sunday after Niagara Regional Police were called about an abduction and vehicle theft at the Embassy Suites in Niagara Falls on January 14 around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man got out of a grey Dodge Durango SUV to check into a hotel room. When he got out of the vehicle, an unknown man jumped in and drove off. A woman and a young child were still in the SUV at the time.

Police said the suspect stopped the vehicle in the parking lot and forced the woman and child to get out before he took off.

The stolen vehicle was found the next day in the city of Burlington. Investigators said the suspect ran off and stole another vehicle nearby.

The man has now been arrested and has been charged with robbery, two counts of kidnapping, assault, utter threats, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.