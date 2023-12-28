Man who brought OHL hockey to Guelph dead at 96
He’s being remembered as an architect of Guelph’s hockey landscape.
Businessman and hockey icon Joe Holody died Wednesday at the age of 96.
Holody is best known for bringing Ontario Hockey League (OHL) hockey to the Royal City in the form of the Guelph Platers.
Often seen with a cigar in hand, relatives say he was larger than life.
“Dad was a very proud Guelphite. He took great pride in the championships,” his son, Rob Holody said Thursday. “When you’re doing that in a provincial standpoint, that’s one thing, but when you get on the national stage and you’re able to promote your community and what it’s all about… I think sport was a good way of promoting his good will.”
Joe Holody appears in a picture supplied by family.
BEGINNINGS AND BUSINESS CAREER
Immigrating to Guelph from Poland, Holody developed passion for hockey at an early age.
“He found out that he wasn’t that good of a hockey player and he actually had a tremendous work ethic,” Rob Holody said.
After a short playing career, Holody turned his attention to business.
In 1955, he opened Holody Electro Plating on Victoria Road South, but his love for the game remained.
“He always liked to see the Guelph kids have an opportunity to play at the highest level possible,” Rob Holody said.
(Submitted/Holody family)
In 1975, he purchased the Guelph CMC’s Tier Two Junior A team, rebranding the club as the “Holody Platters.”
The team went on to win the 1978 Centennial Cup, thanks to the play of Paul Devorski and George McPhee.
OHL SUCCESS
The Platers expanded into the Ontario Hockey League in 1982 and became the fastest team in history to win a Memorial Cup a few years later.
Under the leadership of head coach Jacques Martin, the team in the flashy red Cooperalls became national champions in 1986 after only four seasons.
(Submitted/Holody family)
“Gary Roberts joined the team, sort of put us over the edge. Jacques did of hell of a job,” Rob Holody explains.
Holody moved the Platers to Owen Sound in 1989, ultimately selling the team a few years later.
LEGACY
In 1995, Holody was inducted into the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame in the builder category.
Today, the winner of the OLH’s Midwest Division is awarded the Holody Trophy in his honour.
The last trophy to touch Holody’s desk was the Stanley Cup, presented to him earlier this year by his former player and now Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee.
Holody is survived by his wife Barbara, his three children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
“He would say a rake works two ways,” Rob Holody said. “You can pull a rake in, but remember to always be able to push the rake away too. So if you’re able to do OK, be sure others are OK too.”
