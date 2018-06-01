

CTV Kitchener





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly skipped his parole while serving a sentence for multiple robberies.

Police say Nathan Barrett, 27, has also been convicted of offences including dangerous driving and escaping custody.

He is described as being black, 5’7” and 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has several distinctive tattoos, including a star and dollar sign near his left eye, a Nike symbol on his forehead, a butterfly on his neck. Tattoos on his forearms include the sun, a wing and the word Scorpion on the right and a wing, a moon and the word Barrett on his left.

According to the OPP, Barrett is known to have ties to Kitchener, Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa and Caledon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers or contact the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-7673.