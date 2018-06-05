

CTV Kitchener





A convicted criminal accused of breaching his parole has been located, police say.

Nathan Barrett, 27, was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant last week.

The OPP allege that he skipped parole while serving a sentence for robbery, escaping custody, dangerous driving and other offences.

Police had said that Barrett had ties to Kitchener as well as several other cities in southern Ontario.

They said Monday that he had been arrested in North Bay.

With files from The Canadian Press