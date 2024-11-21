Man gives Guelph Police fake name, but unique tattoos give him away

A Guelph man is facing multiple charges after his tattoos gave away his identity after he gave police a fake name and birthdate.

On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., Guelph Police were investigating a theft on Woodlawn Road West when they saw a man matching a suspect’s description cycling in the area.

Police said when they tried to stop him, the man dropped the bike and ran away into a wooded area. He was arrested after a short chase.

Police said he was wearing a new Milwaukee heated sweater and discarded items while he was trying to get away. Police believe all of the items were stolen from a nearby business.

The man gave police a name and birthday, but they determined both were fake. Officers were able to identify him based on his unique tattoos and previous database information.

The man was wanted on several charges including possessing a weapon and breaching court orders.

The 36-year-old Guelph man is facing charges of possessing stolen property, obstructing police and failing to appear in court.