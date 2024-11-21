KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man charged for making threatening 911 calls

    (Source: releon8211/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: releon8211/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A Kitchener man has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police Service said they received 8 threatening 911 calls.

    Police said the calls were made between 7 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the caller was not reporting an emergency and used profane language while threatening to hurt the 911 call takers.

    Officers went to the caller’s house and arrested him.

    A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with public mischief and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News