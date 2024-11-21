Kitchener man charged for making threatening 911 calls

A Kitchener man has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police Service said they received 8 threatening 911 calls.

Police said the calls were made between 7 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the caller was not reporting an emergency and used profane language while threatening to hurt the 911 call takers.

Officers went to the caller’s house and arrested him.

A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with public mischief and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.