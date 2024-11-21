KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested in Guelph wire cutting investigation arrested again

    An undated stock image of handcuffs (Ashly Brine/Pexels). An undated stock image of handcuffs (Ashly Brine/Pexels).
    Share

    A man who was arrested last week after telephone and internet cables were cut to several businesses in Guelph has been arrested again on unrelated charges.

    Guelph Police said a man entered a business on Clair Road East On Wednesday and grabbed a bottle of alcohol worth over $100. Police said the man drank from the bottle as he left the store without paying. He was identified through security footage.

    Police said two hours later, the same man was seen at St.George’s Square where he damaged a memorial that had been set up for a woman who recently passed away. He then yelled at people sitting on a nearby bench.

    The 32-year-old Guelph man was arrested for theft and mischief charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Australian who drank tainted alcohol in Laos has died, raising toll to 4

    An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos in what Australia's prime minister on Thursday called every parent's nightmare. An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News