Man arrested in Guelph wire cutting investigation arrested again

A man who was arrested last week after telephone and internet cables were cut to several businesses in Guelph has been arrested again on unrelated charges.

Guelph Police said a man entered a business on Clair Road East On Wednesday and grabbed a bottle of alcohol worth over $100. Police said the man drank from the bottle as he left the store without paying. He was identified through security footage.

Police said two hours later, the same man was seen at St.George’s Square where he damaged a memorial that had been set up for a woman who recently passed away. He then yelled at people sitting on a nearby bench.

The 32-year-old Guelph man was arrested for theft and mischief charges.