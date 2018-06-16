Featured
Man transferred to Hamilton hospital after motorcycle collision
A car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Lincoln and Weber Streets on Saturday evening.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 7:52PM EDT
A 61-year-old male was transferred to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Weber and Lincoln Streets.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a car, which sustained significant damage after it collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was projected over the car after he was struck exiting the Bridgeport Plaza.
The forensics unit was on-scene after the incident.
Weber's northbound lane was closed at Lincoln while police investigated.
There was no word on charges as of Saturday evening.