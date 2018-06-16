

CTV Kitchener





A 61-year-old male was transferred to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Weber and Lincoln Streets.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car, which sustained significant damage after it collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was projected over the car after he was struck exiting the Bridgeport Plaza.

The forensics unit was on-scene after the incident.

Weber's northbound lane was closed at Lincoln while police investigated.

There was no word on charges as of Saturday evening.