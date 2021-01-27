Advertisement
Man suffers stab wound, woman arrested after verbal dispute
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:29PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 28, 2021 10:01AM EST
KITCHENER -- Police say a man suffered a stab wound following a disturbance in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Madeleine Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a knife.
They say a 24-year-old man suffered a stab wound following a verbal dispute.
Officers who arrived on scene had to perform life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As the result of the investigation an 18-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with several criminal offences, including aggravated assault.
She is set to appear in court in March.
