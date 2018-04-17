

CTV Kitchener





A driver who came upon the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash near Wingham and got out of his vehicle to investigate further was subsequently struck and killed by a pickup truck.

Huron County OPP say it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Harriston Road near the community of Bluevale.

According to police, a section of guardrail along the roadside had been severely damaged by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

A few minutes later, police received a second 911 call from the scene, informing them that a man had been hit by a truck while standing on the road, looking at the collision scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified Monday as 64-year-old Central Huron resident Douglas Stamper.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about either collision.