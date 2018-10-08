

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man was stabbed in downtown Kitchener Sunday night.

Officers were called the Grand River Transit terminal on Charles Street around 9:50 p.m. after receiving a report of one man trying to rob another man.

One of them had a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other man fled the scene.

Police are still investigating but say the two men were known to each other.