Man stabbed during robbery in downtown Kitchener
The Grand River Transit bus terminal in downtown Kitchener. (Oct. 8, 2 018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 12:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 8, 2018 4:28PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was stabbed in downtown Kitchener Sunday night.
Officers were called the Grand River Transit terminal on Charles Street around 9:50 p.m. after receiving a report of one man trying to rob another man.
One of them had a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other man fled the scene.
Police are still investigating but say the two men were known to each other.