Man stabbed during altercation with three strangers Sunday: Guelph police

Guelph police are continuing to investigate after they say a man was stabbed during an altercation with three strangers early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 1 a.m., a man and a pregnant woman were walking in the area of Dublin Street North and Northumberland Street when they passed three other men.

Police say the trio started following the couple and asked the man for money before one of the suspects attempted to reach into his pockets.

During the altercation, the man was stabbed once in the back and a real estate sign was thrown at his girlfriend, police said.

Both were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The three suspects were described as black males, 18 to 25 years old and wearing dark clothing and black medical masks. Police say one possible had a Jamaican accent. One was armed with a knife approximately 15 centimetres in length.