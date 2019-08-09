

Police are investigating an assault that left a 67-year-old man seriously injured last month.

Regional police say that the victim was attacked in a parking lot at Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo on July 19.

He was able to take himself to the hospital, but was found to have serious injuries.

The incident was reported at a later date.

The suspect is described as a white man, around five foot six inches tall with a thin build.

He had scruffy facial hair and messy blonde hair. He was wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a grey t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.