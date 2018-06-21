

CTV Kitchener





Police have launched an investigation into the case of a man found dead in Norfolk County.

Paramedics and OPP officers were called to an address on Highway 59 in the North Walsingham area, about 30 kilometres south of Delhi, around 11 p.m. Wednesday in response to an unresponsive man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been made public.

A post-mortem examination on the man’s remains has been scheduled for Friday.