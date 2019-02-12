Featured
Man reportedly seen cutting screen off woman’s window
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 5:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 7:18AM EST
An elderly female reported waking up to see a man cutting the screen off of her window.
Regional police responded to her residence on Weber Street West at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday.
The female was asleep in her Kitchener home when she says she heard a noise at her bedroom window.
Police say that’s when she saw the male suspect cutting the screen from her window.
He is described as white and around 40. He was reportedly wearing a winter coat, a sweater and dark pants.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.