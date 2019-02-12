

CTV Kitchener





An elderly female reported waking up to see a man cutting the screen off of her window.

Regional police responded to her residence on Weber Street West at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

The female was asleep in her Kitchener home when she says she heard a noise at her bedroom window.

Police say that’s when she saw the male suspect cutting the screen from her window.

Investigating an attempt residential B&E that occurred in the area of Weber St, Kit. Looking to identify and speak with this male captured on video. Anyone with info is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime . To learn more: https://t.co/ZVt5OpCM2L pic.twitter.com/8QCIQSWWzp — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 12, 2019

He is described as white and around 40. He was reportedly wearing a winter coat, a sweater and dark pants.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.