Man pulls out firearm during robbery in Kitchener

Police have arrested a wanted man after a robbery at a Kitchener store.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were called to a business in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South area on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

They were told a man walked into the store, picked up some merchandise and tried to leave without paying. When a staff member tried to stop him, the man pushed the employee out of the way and drew out a firearm. He also pointed the firearm at a customer who tried to intervene.

The man ran off.

A short time later, police found the suspect near Highway 8 and arrested him. The stolen items and a BB gun were located nearby.

Police also discovered the man was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants with WRPS, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, breach of a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

No one was hurt during the robbery.