    Kitchener launches new guide for residents adding dwelling units to property

    The City of Kitchener says it is launching a new guide to help answer questions around additional housing units amid the current short supply.
     
    The city passed amendments to a zoning bylaw earlier this year that allows the construction of tiny homes, backyard homes, secondary suites, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes on single-home or townhome properties.
     
    The online guide will serve primarily to help determine if a property is suitable for one of the units.
     
    Officials say there will also be answers to frequently asked questions that homeowners might have related to their properties. 

