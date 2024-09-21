Kitchener launches new guide for residents adding dwelling units to property

The City of Kitchener says it is launching a new guide to help answer questions around additional housing units amid the current short supply.

The city passed amendments to a zoning bylaw earlier this year that allows the construction of tiny homes, backyard homes, secondary suites, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes on single-home or townhome properties.

The online guide will serve primarily to help determine if a property is suitable for one of the units.

Officials say there will also be answers to frequently asked questions that homeowners might have related to their properties.