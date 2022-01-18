Man killed in crash involving shuttle bus after getting out of vehicle: WRPS

A 49-year-old Kitchener man was killed after he got out of his vehicle following a collision and was hit by a shuttle bus in Wellesley Township.

Officers were called to Line 86 between Lichty Road and Manser Road around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a crash.

According to a news release, the 49-year-old man had lost control of his vehicle. A 35-year-old man from Listowel stopped to assist the other driver and they were both out of their vehicles when around 12:30 a.m. a shuttle bus travelling on Line 86 hit both men.

The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old man who stopped to help in the crash was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 49-year-old man driving the shuttle bus was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. There were 14 passengers on the bus, and some of them also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police also responded to a crash on Powell Road on Tuesday morning. A 20-year-old man died in that crash.