Featured
Man injured in Kitchener stabbing
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Tegan Versolatto , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:13AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a stabbing in Kitchener on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to an apartment complex on Weber Street near Cedar Street just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.
When first responders arrived they found a 32-year-old man suffering from minor, non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.
No arrests have been made in the case at this point.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.