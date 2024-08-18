Man injured in Cambridge shooting

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.

Police were called to the Water Street North and Dundas Street area around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers were in the Water Street North and Dando Avenue area on Sunday to retrieve a vehicle involved in the shooting from the Grand River.

WRPS Public Information Officer Constable Melissa Quarrie told CTV News Kitchener, "Based on the investigation at present, the victim was involved in an altercation in a vehicle in this area. As a result of the altercation, the vehicle proceeded down the road, over an embankment and into the river."

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

The investigation is being handled by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255.